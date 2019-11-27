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I Cheated on All My Boyfriends and I Don't Regret It | Redonkulas.com
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129 views • November 27, 2019
Don't worry, baby. You will.
Another feminist anonymously publishes a confessional article and then claims to not be ashamed of her actions.
The Cosmo Article
www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a28198301/cheated-on-every-relationship/
Brought to you by "The Bro Next Door"
Available on Amazon in Paperback and Kindle
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Also brought to you by "No Righteous Men"
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https://www.amazon.com/No-Righteous-M...
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Sources
https://healthjournalism.org/blog/2019/01/new-report-paints-a-grim-picture-of-older-women-in-poverty/
https://gen.medium.com/the-future-of-infidelity-is-female-4e2da7cc7037
Another feminist anonymously publishes a confessional article and then claims to not be ashamed of her actions.
The Cosmo Article
www.cosmopolitan.com/sex-love/a28198301/cheated-on-every-relationship/
Brought to you by "The Bro Next Door"
Available on Amazon in Paperback and Kindle
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-...
Also brought to you by "No Righteous Men"
A short film from Not So Sane Entertainment
Watch it for free if you have Amazon Prime
https://www.amazon.com/No-Righteous-M...
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Follow us on Gab and Bitchute!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5...
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://healthjournalism.org/blog/2019/01/new-report-paints-a-grim-picture-of-older-women-in-poverty/
https://gen.medium.com/the-future-of-infidelity-is-female-4e2da7cc7037
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