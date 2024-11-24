© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump's Choice for HHS Secretary Rattles Big Pharma
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 5 months ago
Donald Trump's decision to appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services has sent shockwaves through the pharmaceutical industry. Known for his skepticism towards big pharma, RFK Jr.'s appointment signals a potential overhaul in how the industry might be regulated. Historically, the HHS has been perceived as lenient towards pharmaceutical giants. Kennedy's tenure could usher in a new era of scrutiny, with powers to replace current administrators, potentially those seen as too accommodating to the industry. This move could challenge the status quo, aiming to curb what many see as pharmaceutical overreach and unethical practices.
#nebraska #nebraskanews #nationalnews #trump #rfkjr #bigpharma
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.