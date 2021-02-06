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Infant Baptism is NOT Biblical
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141 views • February 06, 2021
This is Catholicism and all the spin-off religions from it. It is NOT Biblical in any way.
Companion article: Orthodox Priest Kills 6 Week Old Baby: Murder by Infant Baptismal Ritual https://www.prayformychild.org/orthodox-priest-kills-6-week-old-baby-murder-by-infant-baptismal-ritual/
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Companion article: Orthodox Priest Kills 6 Week Old Baby: Murder by Infant Baptismal Ritual https://www.prayformychild.org/orthodox-priest-kills-6-week-old-baby-murder-by-infant-baptismal-ritual/
Please help support this Ministry https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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