Millions of children must die before the sheep wake up - Schools to be hit hard

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A multitude of topics including a major warning of schools being locked down with teens inside and then jabbed without parents permission.
Also, a new weapon is being used to eliminate school children.
This Video will not be for everyone if you're a Disbeliever in the Paranormal but it is informative with video footage and photos.
Mirrored - wil paranormal