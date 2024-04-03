Last Night - Turkish police clashed with Kurds in eastern Turkey following municipal elections in Van

Turkish police clashed with Kurds in eastern Turkey following municipal elections in Van.
The newly elected mayor, backed by the PKK, declared support for the group and was subsequently arrested. Supporters of the mayor took to the streets, leading to confrontations with law enforcement.
According to local sources, the clashes are spreading to other Kurdish cities in the region as well.
