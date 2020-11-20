(MIAC #289) What Is Really Driving All the Changes We Are Seeing

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Ransom Godwin from 4:20 TV NEWS ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyP30VUjayMa_mBRLhZcDEA )
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses energetic changes on Earth as the Sun moves into its 400-year cycle affecting crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is an energetic timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
• The Great Reset
• Staying Positive in the Chaos
• F4 Radiation Belt surrounding Earth
• Anti-gravitics and anti-gravity craft
• Is there hidden technology that the masses do not see?
• Virtual crop tours from the USDA
• Why so much power grid maintenance neglect
• Controlling the Global Populace before the food supply shocks hit
• Civilization cycle
• Foods royal families do not eat
• USAbeef.org to find a local farmer that sells to the public
• NASA 37B rocket test
• Magnetic Motors
• Plasma ropes on Earth’s magnetic field lines
• Geomagnetic polar wander