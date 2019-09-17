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Border Emergency: 173rd Illegal Immigrant Sex Abuser Arrested In 2019 - War Room Full Show
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21 views • September 17, 2019
Minority House Speaker says that Andrew McCabe will be indicted while interviewed on Fox. We take calls asking the audience how much faith they have in that claim and if they believe it will go beyond just McCabe. We talk about the escalating conflict in the Middle East as well as more big tech censorship against supporters of President Trump.
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