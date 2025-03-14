The Art Of the Tariff - Tactics And Negotiations

Trumps Negotiation Tariff Strategy: Looking Beyond the Obvious





There’s a lot of noise right now about the damage Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs could cause. The debate centres on rising consumer costs, economic retaliation and potential trade war escalations. But, in my view, we should be asking a different question;





.... Why is this happening?





... What is the underlying negotiation strategy at play?





The Art of the Tariff: Trump's latest threat is right out of his negotiating playbook





During his first term, Trump threatened tariffs while renegotiating trade with Mexico and Canada.





Now, his promise to slap a 25% tariff on all imports from the countries strikes a similar chord.





Scott Bessent, Trump's pick for treasury secretary, has called tariffs a "negotiating tool."





‘Shrewd Negotiator’: Canadian Official ‘Feeling Very Positive’ After Meeting With Commerce Secretary





Tension over tariffs has strained the U.S.-Canada relationship in recent weeks, but one top Canadian official said a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick gave him reason for optimism.





DOGE discovers $4.7 trillion in Treasury payments were missing critical code: ‘Traceability almost impossible’





Canada not innocent in the tariff war: We deserve the facts





It is easy to point fingers at the United States when trade tensions flare, but how often do we stop to look in the mirror? While Canadian politicians and industry leaders lament American tariffs and trade policies, they rarely acknowledge the high tariffs Canada imposes on American goods.





Maxime Bernier says ‘stupidest thing’ for Canada to do is ‘retaliate’ against Trump’s tariff threats





US to require Canadians who are in the country for longer than 30 days to register with government





Canadians who are in the United States for 30 days or longer and cross the land border will soon have to register their information with the U.S. government, according to a notice obtained by ABC News.





