Truth and Righteousness (video in description)

I have not been able to upload any long videos for a while here so this is the link below. I don't have broadband internet, I am just using internet on my phone and hotspot onto laptop but it uploads ok for Rumble and Bitchute. https://rumble.com/v78xps0-truth-and-righteousness.html The devil is repeating the corruption of all flesh like the days of Noah: men, women and children. When we don't learn from the past spiritually, we repeat what was done. It will be worse now because it is all being done in the name of peace and safety which the carnal mind will see nothing wrong as a result. It will be church and state until the devil full churches with those who are marked to worship him as God.