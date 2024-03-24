Create New Account
RFK Jr tells Megyn Kelly how Fauci/et al used the emergency authorization act
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

FLASHBACK  |  RFK Jr: "If Tony Fauci or anybody had admitted that hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin are effective against Covid it would have been illegal for them to give the Emergency Use Authorization to the vaccine."


https://x.com/ItsHambone/status/1771559627706061139?s=20

rfk jrfaucimegyn kellyplandemiccovid vaccines

