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10 short Powerful Prayers every Christian needs!
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20 views • January 25, 2021
These prayers will really help you - get a pen and paper and take them down so you can use them in your life.
Jesus prayed to the Father - how much more important then is it for us to pray? But you want to pray effectively right?
Here I give you top ten powerful prayers that work. Part 1.
for more info:
www.yeshuasquare.com
Jesus prayed to the Father - how much more important then is it for us to pray? But you want to pray effectively right?
Here I give you top ten powerful prayers that work. Part 1.
for more info:
www.yeshuasquare.com
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