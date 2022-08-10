Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 9, 2022 | Animated Map

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▪️Air defence systems in Belgorod Region intercepted several missiles fired from Ukrainian territory.
▪️ Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian army positions in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
▪️Large explosion with ammunition detonation happened near Saki airfield in Crimea. One person was killed and several others were injured. The exact cause of the incident is not yet known.
▪️Russian missile troops and artillery hit targets in Kharkiv, while the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked AFU positions near Verkhnii Saltiv.
▪️Advancing Russian units are fighting on the outskirts of Verhn'okam'yans'ke to the east of Sivers'k. Clashes continue in Ivano-Dar'ivka area.
▪️LPR People's Militia soldiers are fighting for Yakovlivka. Intensive fighting is taking place to the south in the section from Kodema to Vesela Dolyna.
▪️Allied Forces have fully liberated Knauf Gips Donbass in Soledar, which was one of AFU defence hubs at the outskirts of the city.
▪️ Wagner's PMC units continue fighting on the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut (Artemivsk). Intensive artillery shelling of AFU positions is under way.
▪️Allied Forces continue to advance towards Avdiivka and have entered Krasnohorivka and Staromykhailivka. There is fighting in the settlements.
▪️In Mar'inka, DPR People's Militia units have knocked out AFU from their positions around the Shchurove mine heap and are advancing towards the centre of the village.
▪️Position fighting continues in Peski on the northwestern outskirts of the settlement.
▪️Ukrainian artillery shelled Donetsk: two civilians killed.
▪️During the night, AFU attempted to strike Nova Kakhovka and Beryslav. The missiles were intercepted by air defence mean.
▪️ Russian Armed Forces struck target in Mykolaiv. A large fire broke out at the site of the strike.
Source @rybar