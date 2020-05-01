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The David Icke London Real banned video: The Coronavirus Conspiracy
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369 views • May 01, 2020
The episode they didn’t want you to see
We knew the world would be watching when David returned to the studio, but it seems some very powerful people indeed were also watching…
…and they didn’t like what they saw…
…and they didn’t want you to see it either!
In this interview which was reported heavily by the BBC and others and subsequently BANNED, David joined us to talk about the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, the worldwide COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, how governments have manipulated their citizens and the wider agenda behind social control and a Surveillance Society.
We go deeper into the global crisis, the looming economic recession and the impact of 5G technology and the violation of our rights and freedom of speech.
While we don’t always agree with everything David says, London Real will defend his right to be able to say it. So with that in mind sit back and enjoy this incredible and informative episode with David Icke.
Join us as we discuss:
George Orwell, the U.S. First Amendment, and the RT-PCR test
Dr. Andrew Kaufman, 5G technology, and the COVID-19 hoax
The WHO, Eddie Large, and Lombardy air pollution
Wuhan reporting, Dr. Neil Ferguson, and Imperial College
Boris Johnson, the climate change scam, and Bill Gates
The Freemasons, global fascism and Trump
The Rockefeller family, Bill Gates and Elon Musk
Offering more than meets the eye on first glance, David Icke is a man with serious credentials and a challenging perspective on our species and planet.
Mirrored from: https://londonreal.tv/the-coronavirus-conspiracy-how-covid-19-will-seize-your-rights-destroy-our-economy-david-icke/
The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The human mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.
J. Edgar Hoover, as quoted in The Elks Magazine (August 1956).
Deal with reality, before it deals with you.
Knowledge is power.
The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off.
“If you do nothing, nothing will happen”
Make a difference.
Share this page with others
Let he who be deceived, be deceived | Help save our kids future
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/let-he-who-be-deceived-be-deceived/
We knew the world would be watching when David returned to the studio, but it seems some very powerful people indeed were also watching…
…and they didn’t like what they saw…
…and they didn’t want you to see it either!
In this interview which was reported heavily by the BBC and others and subsequently BANNED, David joined us to talk about the CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, the worldwide COVID-19 LOCKDOWN, how governments have manipulated their citizens and the wider agenda behind social control and a Surveillance Society.
We go deeper into the global crisis, the looming economic recession and the impact of 5G technology and the violation of our rights and freedom of speech.
While we don’t always agree with everything David says, London Real will defend his right to be able to say it. So with that in mind sit back and enjoy this incredible and informative episode with David Icke.
Join us as we discuss:
George Orwell, the U.S. First Amendment, and the RT-PCR test
Dr. Andrew Kaufman, 5G technology, and the COVID-19 hoax
The WHO, Eddie Large, and Lombardy air pollution
Wuhan reporting, Dr. Neil Ferguson, and Imperial College
Boris Johnson, the climate change scam, and Bill Gates
The Freemasons, global fascism and Trump
The Rockefeller family, Bill Gates and Elon Musk
Offering more than meets the eye on first glance, David Icke is a man with serious credentials and a challenging perspective on our species and planet.
Mirrored from: https://londonreal.tv/the-coronavirus-conspiracy-how-covid-19-will-seize-your-rights-destroy-our-economy-david-icke/
The individual is handicapped by coming face-to-face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists. The human mind simply has not come to a realization of the evil which has been introduced into our midst. It rejects even the assumption that human creatures could espouse a philosophy which must ultimately destroy all that is good and decent.
J. Edgar Hoover, as quoted in The Elks Magazine (August 1956).
Deal with reality, before it deals with you.
Knowledge is power.
The truth will set you free, but first it will piss you off.
“If you do nothing, nothing will happen”
Make a difference.
Share this page with others
Let he who be deceived, be deceived | Help save our kids future
https://helpsaveourkidsfuture.wordpress.com/2020/04/23/let-he-who-be-deceived-be-deceived/
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