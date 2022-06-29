6.29.22 ENEMY using BLANK ROUNDS, LEFT meltdowns, GHISLAINE sentenced, YUGE WEEK! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know.
Desperation is showing … the enemy is using blank rounds to fire now… with not much holding weight anymore, going after Justice Thomas’ wife, pulling fire alarms, making crazy lies up about Trump grabbing a driver, killing a key witness..in my opinion and more…
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