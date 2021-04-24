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TruNews - 4/23/21*
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50 views • April 24, 2021
Apr 23, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
MAO’S MOUTHPIECES: US REPORTERS OUTED FOR SPREADING CCP PROPAGANDA
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall exposes the Communist infiltration of every level of American society, from government, to politics, to scientists, and the mainstream media. Have we already lost the war to the CCP?
The team also looks at the Anti-Arab violence brewing in Israel, and the possibility of civil war imminent in France.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/23/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/maos-mouthpieces-us-reporters-outed-for-spreading-ccp-propaganda
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🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
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http://shotcut.org/
Courtesy of TruNews
MAO’S MOUTHPIECES: US REPORTERS OUTED FOR SPREADING CCP PROPAGANDA
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall exposes the Communist infiltration of every level of American society, from government, to politics, to scientists, and the mainstream media. Have we already lost the war to the CCP?
The team also looks at the Anti-Arab violence brewing in Israel, and the possibility of civil war imminent in France.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/23/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/maos-mouthpieces-us-reporters-outed-for-spreading-ccp-propaganda
*mirror
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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