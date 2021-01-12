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How to Make a Chef Salad
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10 views • January 12, 2021
Thanks for watching Its Only Food w/Chef John Politte. Today we are showing you how make a chef salad. Here is the list of ingredients:
• 2 cups lettuce mix
• 3 ounces sliced turkey
• 3 ounces sliced ham
• 1/3 cup cheddar cheese
• ¼ cucumber
• Grape tomatoes
• 1 hard cooked egg
________________________________________________________________________
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Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Bar Crawl” by JR TUNDRA
#chefsalad #salad #howtomake
• 2 cups lettuce mix
• 3 ounces sliced turkey
• 3 ounces sliced ham
• 1/3 cup cheddar cheese
• ¼ cucumber
• Grape tomatoes
• 1 hard cooked egg
________________________________________________________________________
PURCHASE ALL MY GOURMET SEASONING
http://etsy.me/2zCGX5H
PURCHASE MY E-COOKBOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SCVY7GS
BECOME A PATRON OF IT’S ONLY FOOD
https://www.patreon.com/chefjohnpolitte
TIPS FOR STARTING YOUR OWN COOKING CHANNEL:
http://bit.ly/2i3pGeQ
TO GROW YOUR CHANNEL, CLICK HERE:
https://www.tubebuddy.com/itsonlyfood
MY AMAZON AFFILIATE STOREFRONT:
Click to see all the gear and goodies I use for the show
https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsonlyfoodwchefjohnpolitte
STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/chef_politte
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chefpolitte/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chefpolitte/
• LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-politte-cdm-cfpp-3976ba84/
Music from YouTube Audio Library
“Soul Kitchen” by BADLUCK
“Rabid” by ETHAN MEIXSELL
“Bar Crawl” by JR TUNDRA
#chefsalad #salad #howtomake
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