© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Tu Mówi Londyn (This is London: The Wartime Broadcasts of BBC Polish Section)
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • January 22, 2022
The story about the Polish-language programs broadcast by the British BBC, which the British station started broadcasting after the outbreak of World War II.
At that time, these broadcasts had a huge impact on the attitude of Poles. You will find out if they were really telling the truth.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://youtu.be/_4CakYQv9AE
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
At that time, these broadcasts had a huge impact on the attitude of Poles. You will find out if they were really telling the truth.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://youtu.be/_4CakYQv9AE
Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.