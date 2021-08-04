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BlackRock, other investment firms, buying up homes, forcing rental boom
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121 views • August 04, 2021
Tucker Carlson
Yield-chasing investors are snapping up single-family homes, competing with ordinary Americans and driving up prices.
Becoming a “Nation of Renters” is clearly a big part of the New Normal.
Buzzand_NZ: (The Great Reset) By 2030 you will own nothing but you will be happy!
Read "What’s REALLY behind the war on home ownership?" https://tinyurl.com/yf4u8k2j
Yield-chasing investors are snapping up single-family homes, competing with ordinary Americans and driving up prices.
Becoming a “Nation of Renters” is clearly a big part of the New Normal.
Buzzand_NZ: (The Great Reset) By 2030 you will own nothing but you will be happy!
Read "What’s REALLY behind the war on home ownership?" https://tinyurl.com/yf4u8k2j
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