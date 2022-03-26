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Breaking Biblical News – Tablet Inscribed with God’s Name and Joshua’s Curse on Mt Ebal Found, Predates Any Known Ancient Hebrew
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618 views • March 26, 2022
This video is the press conference held by the Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) on 24 March 2022, to announce the Cursed Tablet found on Mt. Ebal. The first part is an introduction with recognition of those involved. At approx. the 9:00-minute mark, Dr. Scott Stripling discusses the FINDINGS until minute 24:30, when a question and answer session starts.
The implications of this discovery are enormous.
We now have the Divine Name of God – YHW – at a Covenant site in the land of Israel, which is EARLIER than many skeptics argue that the Bible existed or that there was even an ability to write down a sacred text.
This Archaic Hebrew Proto/Paleo-Alphabet text dates to the Late Bronze 2 period.
In the 23-word English translation, the word “cursed” appears 10 times. And the name YHW appears twice.
The inscription:
Cursed, cursed, cursed – cursed by the God YHW.
You will die cursed.
Cursed you will surely die.
Cursed by YHW – cursed, cursed, cursed.
The person who wrote this would have the ability to write the whole Bible.
The curse is similar to the self-appointed curses accepted by Israel if they broke their Covenant with God, as described in Deuteronomy 27.
The defixio (cursed tablet) came to light in December 2019. It was derived from previously excavated and discarded material from a structure from 1982-1989 Adam Zertal excavations on Mt. Ebal. Zertal believed what he found was Joshua’s altar. He discovered a 2x2 meter round altar and more, as described by Dr. Scott Stripling in the video.
According to Deuteronomy 27 and Joshua 8, Mt. Ebal was the mountain of the curse. Joshua built an altar on Mt. Ebal, in a Covenant Renewal
ceremony.
Joshua 8:30-34 (JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/07josh.htm#8_30)
8:30 Then Joshua built an altar unto the "I AM" God of Israel in mount Ebal,
8:31 As Moses the servant of the "I AM" commanded the children of Israel, as it is written in the Book of The Law of Moses, an altar of whole stones, over which no man hath lift up [any] tool: and they offered thereon burnt offerings unto the "I AM", and sacrificed peace offerings.
8:32 And he wrote there upon the stones a copy of The Law of Moses, which he wrote in the presence of the children of Israel.
8:33 And all Israel, and their elders, and officers, and their judges, stood on this side of the Ark and on that side before the priests the Levites, which bare the Ark of the Covenant of the "I AM", as well the stranger, as he that was born among them; half of them over against mount Gerizim, and half of them over against mount Ebal; as Moses the servant of the "I AM" had commanded before, that they should bless the people of Israel.
8:34 And afterward he read all the words of The Law, the blessings and cursings, according to all that is written in the Book of The Law.
An academic, peer-reviewed article is in process and will be published later in 2022 (possibly by late summer). The collaborative team consists of Scott Stripling, Gershon Galil, Ivana Kumpova, Jaroslav Valach, Pieter Gert van der Veen, Daniel Vavrik, and Michal Vopalensky. ABR website: https://biblearchaeology.org/current-events-list/4896-abr-researchers-discover-the-oldest-known-proto-hebrew-inscription-ever-found
Related: Joshua’s Altar on Mount Ebal - https://claudemariottini.com/2022/01/27/joshuas-altar-on-mount-ebal/
When THE ARK OF THE COVENANT is finally excavated, at a 2m. x 2m. turf at at the Hill of Tara (Torah) in Ireland, will the scrolls that God gave Moses be in this ancient text? JAHTruth.net/socio
The implications of this discovery are enormous.
We now have the Divine Name of God – YHW – at a Covenant site in the land of Israel, which is EARLIER than many skeptics argue that the Bible existed or that there was even an ability to write down a sacred text.
This Archaic Hebrew Proto/Paleo-Alphabet text dates to the Late Bronze 2 period.
In the 23-word English translation, the word “cursed” appears 10 times. And the name YHW appears twice.
The inscription:
Cursed, cursed, cursed – cursed by the God YHW.
You will die cursed.
Cursed you will surely die.
Cursed by YHW – cursed, cursed, cursed.
The person who wrote this would have the ability to write the whole Bible.
The curse is similar to the self-appointed curses accepted by Israel if they broke their Covenant with God, as described in Deuteronomy 27.
The defixio (cursed tablet) came to light in December 2019. It was derived from previously excavated and discarded material from a structure from 1982-1989 Adam Zertal excavations on Mt. Ebal. Zertal believed what he found was Joshua’s altar. He discovered a 2x2 meter round altar and more, as described by Dr. Scott Stripling in the video.
According to Deuteronomy 27 and Joshua 8, Mt. Ebal was the mountain of the curse. Joshua built an altar on Mt. Ebal, in a Covenant Renewal
ceremony.
Joshua 8:30-34 (JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/Bible/07josh.htm#8_30)
8:30 Then Joshua built an altar unto the "I AM" God of Israel in mount Ebal,
8:31 As Moses the servant of the "I AM" commanded the children of Israel, as it is written in the Book of The Law of Moses, an altar of whole stones, over which no man hath lift up [any] tool: and they offered thereon burnt offerings unto the "I AM", and sacrificed peace offerings.
8:32 And he wrote there upon the stones a copy of The Law of Moses, which he wrote in the presence of the children of Israel.
8:33 And all Israel, and their elders, and officers, and their judges, stood on this side of the Ark and on that side before the priests the Levites, which bare the Ark of the Covenant of the "I AM", as well the stranger, as he that was born among them; half of them over against mount Gerizim, and half of them over against mount Ebal; as Moses the servant of the "I AM" had commanded before, that they should bless the people of Israel.
8:34 And afterward he read all the words of The Law, the blessings and cursings, according to all that is written in the Book of The Law.
An academic, peer-reviewed article is in process and will be published later in 2022 (possibly by late summer). The collaborative team consists of Scott Stripling, Gershon Galil, Ivana Kumpova, Jaroslav Valach, Pieter Gert van der Veen, Daniel Vavrik, and Michal Vopalensky. ABR website: https://biblearchaeology.org/current-events-list/4896-abr-researchers-discover-the-oldest-known-proto-hebrew-inscription-ever-found
Related: Joshua’s Altar on Mount Ebal - https://claudemariottini.com/2022/01/27/joshuas-altar-on-mount-ebal/
When THE ARK OF THE COVENANT is finally excavated, at a 2m. x 2m. turf at at the Hill of Tara (Torah) in Ireland, will the scrolls that God gave Moses be in this ancient text? JAHTruth.net/socio
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