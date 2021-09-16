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THIS GUYS LIFE HAS BEEN A LIVING HELL SINCE HE GOT THE JAB. HAD TO HAVE 6FT OF INTESTINE REMOVED (MIRRORED)
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1261 views • September 16, 2021
THIS GUYS LIFE HAS BEEN A LIVING HELL SINCE HE GOT THE JAB. HAD TO HAVE 6FT OF INTESTINE REMOVED (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CgKPhraseB2O/
If I had to live like this I think I would probably shoot myself. Holy crap. Other videos you may like:
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/MN2K3scRVQrm/
COVID BEGAN WITH THE ROLLOUT OF 5G (PENTA 5G RAM TECHNOLOGY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9i5BZV8URUSo/
Listen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.
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Man gets injected with Pfizer shot, now his body can charge his phone. How handy can you get?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T70XOkRoWGR3/
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CgKPhraseB2O/
If I had to live like this I think I would probably shoot myself. Holy crap. Other videos you may like:
Are the prions kicking in? Abnormal or Strange Behavior? 57 yr old attorney naked near school?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XXVJSvf626FS/
Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJOEc9tNj1og/
Vaccinated people are making other people sick (In more ways than one)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XTAzXJJv0czV/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
Zmapp and Remdesivir have a 54% mortality rate when used on humans and Fauci knows this
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MN2K3scRVQrm/
COVID BEGAN WITH THE ROLLOUT OF 5G (PENTA 5G RAM TECHNOLOGY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9i5BZV8URUSo/
Listen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N7hKmusqepaf/
The "Flu" is back. It must be time to scare the hell out of everyone and sell some flu shots! $$$$$
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D71XQhmapqKp/
Pedophile judge shoots himself before he can be arrested. Good. It was better on the kids this way.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/42vbdDdrc5Dg/
This "contraption" did not go to the moon. What crap. And people still believe this garbage
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zsskiz784YZ7/
Protect and Serve has become Obey or Die. Does this look like freedom to you?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wHLshmDdd0AS/
BIDEN TELLS ALL U.S. MILITARY TO GET VACCINATED OR FACE COURT MARTIAL - SEE HOW THAT TURNS OUT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nnZvAplfMw0S/
NO VAXX FOR GOOGLE EMPLOYEES, POLITICIAN OR ANY WORLD LEADER - ONLY SHEEP QUALIFY FOR THE JAB
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LYPJF7NZY2Oy/
14-TIME WORLD CHAMPION WRESTLER GETS SMACK DOWN BY VAXXX INDUCED HHHEART ATTACK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gb2pJjNqr32S/
Hospitals are filling with the vaccinated. VAERS and hospital staff confirm that this is true.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r6JVPOVUs0YU/
Most people don't believe we landed on the moon? Uh oh! Space Hoax Damage control
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O7PYBxh0i5Qe/
ONE MILLION + AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE - FAUCI INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGES - BIDEN PROTECTING HIM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E3K5vBdqteAp/
HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiG4tjqvD27U/
One Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention To
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCI47w5DupSk/
MU STRAIN IS "VACCINE RESISTANT" AFTER VACCINE WIPES OUT THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ph8tbPTaCiLp/
Are you merging with your cell phone? Are you turning into a cell phone zombie mutant?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/APpJOi1KhA1Q/
Man gets injected with Pfizer shot, now his body can charge his phone. How handy can you get?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T70XOkRoWGR3/
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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