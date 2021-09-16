THIS GUYS LIFE HAS BEEN A LIVING HELL SINCE HE GOT THE JAB. HAD TO HAVE 6FT OF INTESTINE REMOVED (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-If I had to live like this I think I would probably shoot myself. Holy crap. Other videos you may like:Are the prions kicking in? Abnormal or Strange Behavior? 57 yr old attorney naked near school?Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.Vaccinated people are making other people sick (In more ways than one)Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in lawZmapp and Remdesivir have a 54% mortality rate when used on humans and Fauci knows thisCOVID BEGAN WITH THE ROLLOUT OF 5G (PENTA 5G RAM TECHNOLOGY)Listen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.The "Flu" is back. It must be time to scare the hell out of everyone and sell some flu shots! $$$$$Pedophile judge shoots himself before he can be arrested. Good. It was better on the kids this way.This "contraption" did not go to the moon. What crap. And people still believe this garbageProtect and Serve has become Obey or Die. Does this look like freedom to you?BIDEN TELLS ALL U.S. MILITARY TO GET VACCINATED OR FACE COURT MARTIAL - SEE HOW THAT TURNS OUTNO VAXX FOR GOOGLE EMPLOYEES, POLITICIAN OR ANY WORLD LEADER - ONLY SHEEP QUALIFY FOR THE JAB14-TIME WORLD CHAMPION WRESTLER GETS SMACK DOWN BY VAXXX INDUCED HHHEART ATTACKHospitals are filling with the vaccinated. VAERS and hospital staff confirm that this is true.Most people don't believe we landed on the moon? Uh oh! Space Hoax Damage controlONE MILLION + AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE - FAUCI INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGES - BIDEN PROTECTING HIMHUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITYOne Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention ToMU STRAIN IS "VACCINE RESISTANT" AFTER VACCINE WIPES OUT THE IMMUNE SYSTEMAre you merging with your cell phone? Are you turning into a cell phone zombie mutant?Man gets injected with Pfizer shot, now his body can charge his phone. How handy can you get?Category News & PoliticsSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over