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Patriots Will Not Telegraph Moves To The Enemy, But Will Light A Fire To Flush Them Out! (X22 Report)
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620 views • February 12, 2021
X22 Report
Ep. 2402b - Patriots Will Not Telegraph Moves To The Enemy, But Will Light A Fire To Flush Them Out
The [DS]/MSM have now presented their case against Trump. Now it's Trump turn and it is being reported that they will need only 1 day to present evidence. Dan Scavino put out two videos showing how Antifa and BLM rioted and destroyed buildings, businesses, and hurt people and these same people handling the impeachment did nothing about it. The second video is a person lighting a match, was the fire just lit to flush them out.
Ep. 2402b - Patriots Will Not Telegraph Moves To The Enemy, But Will Light A Fire To Flush Them Out
The [DS]/MSM have now presented their case against Trump. Now it's Trump turn and it is being reported that they will need only 1 day to present evidence. Dan Scavino put out two videos showing how Antifa and BLM rioted and destroyed buildings, businesses, and hurt people and these same people handling the impeachment did nothing about it. The second video is a person lighting a match, was the fire just lit to flush them out.
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