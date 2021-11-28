THE FALL OF THE CABAL – THE SEQUEL ** - Part - 16/19, The Era of Depopulation 3 - Ossebaard/Koeter

- - FALL OF THE CABAL – THE SEQUEL (19 parts)

Who is the Cabal? In this 19 part series, the Cabal will be fully exposed. This is the sequel to “The End Of The World As We know It – The Fall Of The Cabal”, a 10 part documentary that we hope you watched before proceeding with this one. In this sequel, we focus on the identity of the Cabal, as promised.

Years of research have gone into this documentary. Still, we urge you to do your own research and double-check everything we present to you. That is the only way to truly wake up to the Truth...

This Sequel is not about Q, nor Trump. It is about the Cabal/Deep State Scum. It will give you info that will blow your socks off. Crime, murder, money laundering, cartels, high treason.

Please keep watching until the very end. We guarantee it will change your view on reality forever...

• Part One: Who is the Cabal?

• Part Two: The Wrath of the Jesuit Council

• Part Three: Russian Revolution, Great Depression & WWII - . All instigated by the Cabal. Through manipulating the Stock market, by pushing Cabal p...

• Part Four: The Protocols of Zion

• Part Five: Georgia Guidestones, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, the UN, and the ‘Peacekeepers’

• Part Six: Henry Kissinger - Population Policy, the UN and its many NGOs, the UN Population Fund, Population Control, forced abortions & sterilizations, and Planned Parenthood and Margaret Sanger

• Part Seven: The Sequel (Part 7) NGO’s & So-called Charities

• Part Eight: The Sequel (Part 8) Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - Bill Gates = 33 (Full Reduction) - Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, their so-called philanthropy in India and Africa in the form of mass-vaccinations, one of the most favorite tools of the Cabal to roll out the Protocols of Zion and Agenda 21 and 2030.

• Part Nine: Bill Gates GMO Everything & Corruption of the World Health Organization

• Part Ten: Bill Gates Buying Shares of Companies of Control & Epstein Connections

• Part Eleven: Bill Gates involvement in Polluting Companies & His Philanthropy Fraud - Further exposure of Bill Gates, being involved in some of the most polluting companies in the world. Exposing his money fraud and redefining philanthropy. ~ a Documentary Series by Janet Ossebaard

• Part Twelve: Bill Gates’ ultimate weapon: Gene Drive Technology & Synthetic Biology - Further exposure of Bill Gates

• Part Thirteen: Final Exposure of Bill Gates. His Last Evil Schemes in the Lime-Lights

• Part Fourteen: The Era of Depopulation 1 - What does that look like in our daily lives? About wars, (natural?) disasters, famine & drought, plagues & diseases.

• Part Fifteen: The Era of Depopulation 2 (Continued) - About our poisoned food, water, and care products, about GMOs

• Part Sixteen: The Era of Depopulation 3 (Continued) - The Truth behind Chemtrails and Electrosmog

• Part Seventeen: The Era of Depopulation 4 (Continued) - The Truth About Vaccines

• Part Eighteen: COVID-19 Medical Scam & 5G (Episode 1)

• Part Nineteen: COVID-19 The Biggest Medical Scam of All Times (Episode 2)