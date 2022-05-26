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CIA-Declassified Research Reveals Massive Bio-Effects Of 5G mm-Wave Radiation - Dr. Rashid A. Buttar
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998 views • May 26, 2022
June 12th, 2020.
Host Josh del Sol joins Dr. Rashid Buttar for this explosive new talk on 5G recorded in May 2020. Dr. Buttar analyzes a 5-page, CIA-declassified report summarizing 7 Russian studies on the significant bio-effects caused by millimeter-wave radiation levels between 37-60GHz -- exposure levels government agencies consider “safe.” Published more than 40 years ago but kept secret, this report was marked “GOVERNMENT USE ONLY.”
Host Josh del Sol joins Dr. Rashid Buttar for this explosive new talk on 5G recorded in May 2020. Dr. Buttar analyzes a 5-page, CIA-declassified report summarizing 7 Russian studies on the significant bio-effects caused by millimeter-wave radiation levels between 37-60GHz -- exposure levels government agencies consider “safe.” Published more than 40 years ago but kept secret, this report was marked “GOVERNMENT USE ONLY.”
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