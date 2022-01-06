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AMMACH2013 Sarah Goodley - Joanne Summerscales Child Experiencers
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23 views • January 06, 2022
AMMACH 2nd lectures series, announces Child Experiencer :- Ammach-Chex.
Sarah Goodley with Joanne Summerscales. Also filmed by Channel 4, for the infamous Confessions of an Alien Abductee show, aired summer 2013..
Reloaded after YouTube deleted 25 years of work, by Miles Johnston, in July 2021. These are reloaded in an HD format, Jan 2022
Ammach was founded as a help line for Abductees, Mind control victims, and Contactees in spring 2011.
Sarah Goodley with Joanne Summerscales. Also filmed by Channel 4, for the infamous Confessions of an Alien Abductee show, aired summer 2013..
Reloaded after YouTube deleted 25 years of work, by Miles Johnston, in July 2021. These are reloaded in an HD format, Jan 2022
Ammach was founded as a help line for Abductees, Mind control victims, and Contactees in spring 2011.
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