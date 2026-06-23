How the New THC Limits Could Destroy the Hemp Industry, an interview with Inesa Ponomariovaite

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The proposed federal THC limits may sound reasonable, but Inessa warns they're nearly impossible for farmers to meet naturally. The result? Full-spectrum hemp products could disappear, small growers could suffer, and the industry may be pushed toward re-engineered plants and pharmaceutical alternatives.
#HempIndustry #CBD #THC #NaturalHealth #HealthFreedom #OrganicHemp #Wellness #InessasHemp
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