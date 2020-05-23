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Truth about Vaccine Exemptions in Idaho
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120 views • May 23, 2020
Idaho law allows a parent or guardian to claim an immunization exemption for their child for medical, religious or other reasons. A medical exemption must be completed by a licensed physician. It is recommended that exemptions for religious or other reasons be documented on the form provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Immunization Program. Parents or guardians may also claim an immunization exemption by providing a signed written statement when entering their child into school and/or childcare.
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