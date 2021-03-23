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51. MMS: What Chlorine Dioxide is ACTUALLY doing in your blood. (Microscope Views)
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2964 views • March 23, 2021
Watch how the blood cells are full and healthy from the addition of Clo2 into their envrionment. They literally become oxygenated and free flowing compared to unhealthy ones. The key to seeing this is with what is called a "Dark Field Microscope", which can more easily record live cultures and doesn't need stain to see things being viewed.
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