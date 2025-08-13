© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 US CONTRACTOR CONFIRMS IDF KILLED CHILD IN 'CROWD CONTROL' SHOOTING
Retired US Special Forces Anthony Aguilar witnessed May 28 atrocity:
"The IDF would shoot the machine gun to crowd control... Amir was amongst those that did not make it out of there, that did not survive," Anthony said in an interview with Mario Nawfal.