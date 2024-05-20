(May 17, 2024) VNN: Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has seen several late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin. One patient in particular had a grim future, and then something miraculous happened. This man had stage four prostate cancer and tried all the conventional protocols before doctors told him that there was nothing they could do. Then, he started taking ivermectin… Within six months, the metastatic lesions began to disappear, and in less than a year, “he was out dancing for four hours” three nights per week, according to Dr. Ruddy. A similar scenario unfolded for another man named Eddie. He was also in bad shape. Take a listen to what happened after he started taking ivermectin. It’s astonishing.





Article "Ivermectin Could Be a ‘Powerful Drug’ for Fighting Cancer–Here’s Why": https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/ivermectin-could-be-a-powerful-drug-for-fighting-cancer-heres-why-5585682?src_src=partner&src_cmp=vigilantf





Source: https://vigilantnews.com/post/cancer-surgeon-drops-ivermectin-bombshell-2/

