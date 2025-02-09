Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The last Trump (Donald Trump) and the Gates of Hell (Bill Gates) has the same agenda against God's creation/humanity. God is not willing that anyone should perish (lose their soul in everlasting punishment with the fallen angels).
The video link below is also uploaded directly on Brighteon. I refer to this in the video.
https://www.brighteon.com/300655bc-6498-4dd5-b7dc-4e8eaed4ca28