Truth and Righteousness

The last Trump (Donald Trump) and the Gates of Hell (Bill Gates) has the same agenda against God's creation/humanity. God is not willing that anyone should perish (lose their soul in everlasting punishment with the fallen angels).

The video link below is also uploaded directly on Brighteon. I refer to this in the video.

https://www.brighteon.com/300655bc-6498-4dd5-b7dc-4e8eaed4ca28