© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ACLJ: Jack Smith, Anthony Brian Logan: Zuckerberg, Doug In Exile: Nancy Pelosi, Vince Dao | EP1436 - Highlights Begin 01/08/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6766r4-ep1436.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Comment of the Day - KRocky:
https://rumble.com/v66tiyd-ep1435.html#comment-539059171
***
ACLJ - Sekulow 01/08 - Merrick Garland to Release Jack Smith Court Documents
https://rumble.com/embed/v64on3g/?pub=2trvx
*** :13
Anthony Brian Logan 01/08 - Zuckerberg Wants To FIGHT Online Censorship! Do You Believe Him?
https://rumble.com/embed/v64ljla/?pub=2trvx
*** 1:37
Doug In Exile 01/08 - What's REALLY Going On With Nancy Pelosi's Health?
https://rumble.com/embed/v64kkgp/?pub=2trvx
***
Vince Dao 01/08 - CNN ADMITS Americans "Don't Care" About Jan 6 in SURPRISING Confession
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths