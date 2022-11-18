Unknowing and Un-Familiarizing from the Unwanted (Powerful Technique)

Weekly LIVE Group Satsang Meetings in the NOW: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events When we have emotions such as fear or insecurity, the tendency is usually to avoid them. We call them unwanted feelings because they feel bad or uncomfortable. However, when they come up frequently, this means we have a familiarity with them. The greatest transformation of these feelings is to uproot them by un-familiarizing with them. Uprooting and dissolving the undesirable emotions brings a great transformation. The powerful technique in this video will help you recognize the unwanted feelings, pull them into a space of neutrality, and dissolve them for good. Mindo is an enlightened teacher helping others to reach Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Full Consciousness. Mindo has helped over 850 people raise their Levels of Consciousness and discover their Highest True Potential, Freedom, and Power. There are now 30 Enlightenment Realized Students! Full Consciousness Transmissions One-on-One via Skype or Zoom: https://www.satmindo.org/full-consciousness-transmission Mindo offers a clear insight into the Enlightenment, Spiritual Openings, and Levels of Consciousness (LOC), helping to support you through every aspect of the spiritual journey and the process of awakening. Mindo delivers the Full Consciousness Transmissions and holds weekly Satsangs, Meditation Meetings, Workshops, and International Retreats. For more information about these teachings, to receive your Full Consciousness Transmission session via Skype or Zoom, for upcoming workshops and local and international retreats, please visit https://www.SatMindo.org ▶︎ Instagram: @SatMindo ▶︎ Facebook: @MasterMindoFullConsciousness ▶︎ Shop: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/online-store ▶︎ New Humanity Civilization: https://www.NewHumanityCivilization.com #Enlightenment #ConsciousnessTransmission #SatMindo ©2022 All Rights Reserved

