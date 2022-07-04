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You’ve Been Set Up!
my patriots netwok
my patriots netwok
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62 views • July 04, 2022

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Given These Hard Times, Do You Feel Like You May Need To Start Downsizing Your Life And Settling For Less?


Master Lama Rasaji Explains How We All Have Been Set Up!  Life Was Not Meant To Be This Way!  He Tells Us How This Happened And How We Can Get Our Power Back.  It’s Independence Day!  Lock Arms With Fellow Patriots And Let’s Do This Together. 


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