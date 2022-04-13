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11 Mistakes You Make Brushing Your Teeth | Develop Proper Tooth Care Habits.
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88 views • April 13, 2022
Find out the best way to whiten your teeth, improve the health of your gums and have a movie-like smile: HERE→ https://dentalca.bio.link/ ←
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Keeping your teeth in top shape requires regular visits to the dentist. However – good dental hygiene starts at home. Brushing your teeth the right way is important to maintaining healthy gums and teeth.
I asked my dentist to help me create a list of common mistakes people making while brushing teeth. We came up with these 11 common mistakes people need to avoid while brushing their teeth.
Unless you’re a dentist – you probably haven’t heard most of these mistakes before. You may have decades of experience brushing teeth with no dental issues – but I’m willing to wager you are making at least one or more of these mistakes:
#1 Using Your Toothbrush For Too Long
#2. Not Brushing Your Teeth Long Enough
#3 Rinsing Your Mouth With Water After Brushing Teeth
#4 Storing Your Toothbrush In The Bathroom
#5 Not Using Dental Floss
#6 You’re Not Cleaning Your Tongue
#7 Using A Hard Bristle Toothbrush
#8 Using Incorrect Brushing Technique And Motion
#9 Brushing Teeth At The Wrong Angle
#10 Not Changing Your Teeth Brushing Routine
#11 Brushing Teeth More Than Twice A Day
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Find out the best way to whiten your teeth, improve the health of your gums and have a movie-like smile: HERE→ https://dentalca.bio.link/ ←
--------------------------
#dentalcare
#dentalcaretips
#toothache
#dentalcarehealthy
#toothacheremedy
#toothachessuck
#teethwhitening
#teething
#teethcleaning
#toothbrush
#toothwhitening
#toothache
#toothcare
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Keeping your teeth in top shape requires regular visits to the dentist. However – good dental hygiene starts at home. Brushing your teeth the right way is important to maintaining healthy gums and teeth.
I asked my dentist to help me create a list of common mistakes people making while brushing teeth. We came up with these 11 common mistakes people need to avoid while brushing their teeth.
Unless you’re a dentist – you probably haven’t heard most of these mistakes before. You may have decades of experience brushing teeth with no dental issues – but I’m willing to wager you are making at least one or more of these mistakes:
#1 Using Your Toothbrush For Too Long
#2. Not Brushing Your Teeth Long Enough
#3 Rinsing Your Mouth With Water After Brushing Teeth
#4 Storing Your Toothbrush In The Bathroom
#5 Not Using Dental Floss
#6 You’re Not Cleaning Your Tongue
#7 Using A Hard Bristle Toothbrush
#8 Using Incorrect Brushing Technique And Motion
#9 Brushing Teeth At The Wrong Angle
#10 Not Changing Your Teeth Brushing Routine
#11 Brushing Teeth More Than Twice A Day
-----------------------------
Find out the best way to whiten your teeth, improve the health of your gums and have a movie-like smile: HERE→ https://dentalca.bio.link/ ←
--------------------------
#dentalcare
#dentalcaretips
#toothache
#dentalcarehealthy
#toothacheremedy
#toothachessuck
#teethwhitening
#teething
#teethcleaning
#toothbrush
#toothwhitening
#toothache
#toothcare
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