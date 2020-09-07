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Dave Hodges & Bob Griswold (7/9/2020): 'I Present the Interview that Will Keep a Lot of Americans Awake at Night''
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2926 views • July 09, 2020
[NOT on DH's Youtube]: "Robert Griswold and Dave Hodges Analyze the Deep State Coup Against America"
From Dave Hodges (7/9/2020): "As reported in yesterday's Part One of this series, I was working on an article [Ed.: linked below] regarding the stages of a typical coup. At the same time, without knowing what I was already writing, Robert Griswold contacted me and said we should talk about in depth about the coup that has come against, not just Trump, but the American people. The similarities between our approaches were stunningly similar. Subsequently, in Part Two of this series. I present the interview that will keep a lot of Americans awake at night."
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/robert-griswold-and-dave-hodges-analyze-deep-state-coup-against-america
"Part One" Link (an article, not an audio): https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/brace-impact-america-6-stages-present-coup-are-nearly-complete-where-are-republicans
------------ CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are ("Sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible).
Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
From Dave Hodges (7/9/2020): "As reported in yesterday's Part One of this series, I was working on an article [Ed.: linked below] regarding the stages of a typical coup. At the same time, without knowing what I was already writing, Robert Griswold contacted me and said we should talk about in depth about the coup that has come against, not just Trump, but the American people. The similarities between our approaches were stunningly similar. Subsequently, in Part Two of this series. I present the interview that will keep a lot of Americans awake at night."
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/robert-griswold-and-dave-hodges-analyze-deep-state-coup-against-america
"Part One" Link (an article, not an audio): https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/brace-impact-america-6-stages-present-coup-are-nearly-complete-where-are-republicans
------------ CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are ("Sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible).
Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
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