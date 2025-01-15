BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Complete Closure of All Entrances to the City of Nablus
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
51 views • 3 months ago

.

 

The Zionist occupation forces closed all entrances to the city of Nablus and prevented cars from entering or exiting the city, in addition to conducting thorough inspections of vehicles and citizens' phones, which caused a severe traffic jam.

As part of the ongoing campaign of oppression against the Palestinian people, the occupation forces have closed all entrances and exits to the city of Nablus, preventing citizens from traveling between cities since this morning.

Interview: Mohamed Ramadan, one of the citizens passing through the checkpoints

 Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 11/01/2025

Keywords
gazawest bankramallahal aqsa flood
