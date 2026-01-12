Prophetic Word for Zimbabwe!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a prophetic word for the nation of Zimbabwe and specifically its agriculture/farming sector!
In this video, I share a prophetic word for the nation of Zimbabwe, received through prayer and a prophetic dream. The Lord specifically highlighted Zimbabwe’s agricultural and farming sector, showing restoration, renewed prosperity, and a divine reset taking place.
I unpack the historical context of Zimbabwe as the breadbasket of Africa, share biblical insight on how righteousness exalts a nation, and release what I believe God is doing in both the agricultural and political landscape of Zimbabwe. I also share a confirming testimony and a powerful vision of a clock tower moving in reverse, symbolising restoration and redeemed time.
If you are from Zimbabwe, living abroad, or praying for revival in Africa, I encourage you to test this word in prayer and stand in faith for what God is doing.
📖 “Righteousness exalts a nation” – Proverbs 14:34