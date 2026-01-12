Prophetic Word for Zimbabwe!

This is a prophetic word for the nation of Zimbabwe and specifically its agriculture/farming sector!

In this video, I share a prophetic word for the nation of Zimbabwe, received through prayer and a prophetic dream. The Lord specifically highlighted Zimbabwe’s agricultural and farming sector, showing restoration, renewed prosperity, and a divine reset taking place.



I unpack the historical context of Zimbabwe as the breadbasket of Africa, share biblical insight on how righteousness exalts a nation, and release what I believe God is doing in both the agricultural and political landscape of Zimbabwe. I also share a confirming testimony and a powerful vision of a clock tower moving in reverse, symbolising restoration and redeemed time.

If you are from Zimbabwe, living abroad, or praying for revival in Africa, I encourage you to test this word in prayer and stand in faith for what God is doing.

📖 “Righteousness exalts a nation” – Proverbs 14:34