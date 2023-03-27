Psalms 125:1-5 Six Amazing Things Happen When We Trust In
God
Intro: Last week Israel signed a 2030 pact to
guarantee their artifacts, security, trade, Gender, with Great Britain. Called the 2030 road map. The Lord is preparing them for the seven year
treaty with the Man of sin, the beast, the anti-Christ. But Israel will be saved…nationally and
spiritually. But it will go through a
great purge…to purge out the wicked of the land and bless those who trust in
Jesus Christ.
