End-Time Prophecies REVEALED: Jonathan Cahn’s Warning | The Roseanne Barr Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week on The Roseanne Barr Podcast, Roseanne welcomes Jonathan Cahn—prophetic voice, bestselling author, and the man who connects the dots between ancient scripture and America’s headlines. From shaking world events to the spiritual warfare playing out behind the curtain, Jonathan lays out the warnings and the hope buried in biblical prophecy. Together, Roseanne and Jonathan dive into the clash of kingdoms, the fall of idols, and the call for America to return to God before it’s too late. It’s raw, it’s urgent, and it’s the kind of conversation you won’t hear anywhere else. If you’ve ever wondered what the Bible really says about the times we’re living in—this episode will leave you with chills, laughter, and maybe even a little conviction.