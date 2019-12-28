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VanCam 2-Adults behaving badly and Doctor Who my passion for writing
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6 views • December 28, 2019
Please, excuse the time stamp, my cam is crazy. This video is a candid expression of my life and my daily mixing with others. It also includes my new ideas for Doctor Who and my writing. Most of my videos, because they are live, are not high quality but they are full of content you might want to learn about. Learn, live and share.
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