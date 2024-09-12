Roger Waters - Ukraine is by no means a democratic country - not since the 2014 coup supported and paid for by the US, says Pink Floyd founder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine is by no means a democratic country - not since the 2014 coup supported and paid for by the US, says Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters.
Here's an article from RT today about Roger Waters:
Roger Waters prepared to perform in Russia and Ukraine
The rock legend has given an interview about his music and politics to a teen literary prodigy from Donbass
https://www.rt.com/pop-culture/603887-roger-waters-concert-russia/