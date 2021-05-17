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Andy's Thoughts - Video 14
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10 views • May 17, 2021
Patriots, the last in a series of 5 videos on the fake vaccine. in this video, we will hear Dr. Nancy Banks, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Zelenko, and a dozen other doctors talking about the problems what's in the jab and what it does to you.
I have some intel from Brad Barton that I want to share and I will end with a nice clip.
I hope you enjoy and please share this video. Please subscribe and like the video. Thank you.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
According to 17 US Code § 107, this video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Not in the video but worth watching
PINE TEA: Possible Antidote for Spike Protein Transmission
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/05/06/pine-tea-possible-antidote-for-spike-protein-transmission/
"HUMAN 2.0"? A WAKE-UP CALL TO THE WORLD. | DR. CARRIE MADEJ
Everything you need to know about the Covid Vaccine.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0j5B3qkMwfvi/
https://rumble.com/vg9kqr-carrie-madej-presentation.html
COVID Shots, DNA & Transhumanism, With Dr. Madej
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73
Dr. Lee Merritt interviewed by the Health Ranger: Forced vaccines are a Holocaust-level crime against humanity
https://rumble.com/vg9kqr-carrie-madej-presentation.html
COVID Shots, DNA & Transhumanism, With Dr. Madej
https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shots-dna-transhumanism-with-dr-madej-2/
Article for the above video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QciiFYJJiJk
These Brave Doctors are Upholding Their Hippocratic Oath & Putting Patients—Not Profits—First
These brave doctors are rising to the highest ideals of the Hippocratic Oath they took to save the lives of the patients who come into their care. These are the truest heroes of this ruthless pandemic. They have chosen to #followthescience and save lives—and have refused to be party to the corruption that is endemic among the world’s health authorities. There are more brave doctors out there. If you are a such a physician, we want to hear your story. Write to us at [email protected].
Any clips that I downloaded I will post on my Telegram Channel. The link is listed below.
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Channel Addresses
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
I have some intel from Brad Barton that I want to share and I will end with a nice clip.
I hope you enjoy and please share this video. Please subscribe and like the video. Thank you.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
According to 17 US Code § 107, this video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Not in the video but worth watching
PINE TEA: Possible Antidote for Spike Protein Transmission
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/05/06/pine-tea-possible-antidote-for-spike-protein-transmission/
"HUMAN 2.0"? A WAKE-UP CALL TO THE WORLD. | DR. CARRIE MADEJ
Everything you need to know about the Covid Vaccine.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0j5B3qkMwfvi/
https://rumble.com/vg9kqr-carrie-madej-presentation.html
COVID Shots, DNA & Transhumanism, With Dr. Madej
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73
Dr. Lee Merritt interviewed by the Health Ranger: Forced vaccines are a Holocaust-level crime against humanity
https://rumble.com/vg9kqr-carrie-madej-presentation.html
COVID Shots, DNA & Transhumanism, With Dr. Madej
https://thenewamerican.com/covid-shots-dna-transhumanism-with-dr-madej-2/
Article for the above video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QciiFYJJiJk
These Brave Doctors are Upholding Their Hippocratic Oath & Putting Patients—Not Profits—First
These brave doctors are rising to the highest ideals of the Hippocratic Oath they took to save the lives of the patients who come into their care. These are the truest heroes of this ruthless pandemic. They have chosen to #followthescience and save lives—and have refused to be party to the corruption that is endemic among the world’s health authorities. There are more brave doctors out there. If you are a such a physician, we want to hear your story. Write to us at [email protected].
Any clips that I downloaded I will post on my Telegram Channel. The link is listed below.
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Channel Addresses
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
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