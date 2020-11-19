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The Extraordinary Lecture Which Changed Jordan Maxwells' Life in 1967
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35 views • November 19, 2020
#ThePowerHourRadioShow #JordanMaxwell #MyronFagon1967
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The lecture Jordan Maxwell is referring to was given by Myron Fagon in 1967.
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Weekdays | 11a - 1p | www.thepowerhour.com | www.thepowermall.com
Listen 24/7 | https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/powerhourpopup.html
The lecture Jordan Maxwell is referring to was given by Myron Fagon in 1967.
Download Our Android App!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.spreaker.custom.prod.app_59278
iTunes | https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-power-hour-radio show/id1433981795
iHeart Radio | https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-the-power-hour-radio-show-31137258/
Tunein | https://tunein.com/podcasts/News--Politics-Podcasts/The-Power-Hour-Radio-Show-p1119720/
Spreaker | https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-power-hour-radio-show\
Podcast Addict | https://podplayer.net/?podId=2920760
Podchaser | https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/the-power-hour-radio-show-1193384
RSS Feed | https://www.spreaker.com/show/3371565/episodes/feed
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