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DAVID ICKE - WAS 9 11 ALLOWED TO GO AHEAD
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48 views • September 15, 2019
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David Icke is the English writer and public speaker, known since the 1990s as a professional conspiracy theorist, calling himself a "full-time investigator into WHO and WHAT is really controlling the world.”
David is the author of over 21 books, 10 DVDs and has lectured in over 25 countries, speaking live for up to 10 HOURS to huge audiences, filling stadiums like Wembley Arena.
David Icke joined us to discuss his new book THE TRIGGER - THE LIE THAT CHANGED THE WORLD - WHO REALLY DID IT AND WHY, which explores your alternative theories on who orchestrated the 9/11
attacks.
FREE ACADEMY STARTER SERIES: https://londonreal.link/academy/
Book a Free 1:1 Coaching Call: https://londonreal.link/call
NEW MASTERCLASS EACH WEEK: http://londonreal.tv/masterclass-yt
David Icke is the English writer and public speaker, known since the 1990s as a professional conspiracy theorist, calling himself a "full-time investigator into WHO and WHAT is really controlling the world.”
David is the author of over 21 books, 10 DVDs and has lectured in over 25 countries, speaking live for up to 10 HOURS to huge audiences, filling stadiums like Wembley Arena.
David Icke joined us to discuss his new book THE TRIGGER - THE LIE THAT CHANGED THE WORLD - WHO REALLY DID IT AND WHY, which explores your alternative theories on who orchestrated the 9/11
attacks.
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