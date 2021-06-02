Dr. Peter McCullough on COVID-19 (full interview)

This is the full version of an Interview of Dr. McCullough at the end of May, 2021



Dr. McCullough shares on point, chronological details of the medical community's response to Covid-19 outbreak, with rarely publicly shared policy decisions that were made from the highest levels within the circles of established medical leadership.



Dr. Peter McCullough has been the world's most prominent and vocal advocate for early outpatient treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection in order to prevent hospitalization and death.



Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, is possibly the most published author of peer reviewed papers on COVID-19 (over 40 since February 2020). In this interview, he says this: "we found that... the spike protein itself caused coagulation, or blood-clotting."..."so we understood in the end that the reason the lungs fail is not because the virus is there, it's because micro-blood clots are there."



Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, Dallas, TX USA. Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multi-drug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has 40 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in The Hill and on FOX NEWS Channel. On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, and New Hampshire Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response.



Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FACP, FACC, FAHA, FCRSA, FCCP, FNKF, FNLA

Professor of Medicine, Texas A & M College of Medicine

Board Certified Internist and Cardiologist

President Cardiorenal Society of America

Editor-in-Chief, Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine

Editor-in-Chief, Cardiorenal Medicine

Senior Associate Editor, American Journal of Cardiology

For more information about Dr. McCullough, please visit:

heartplace.com/dr-peter-a-mccullough