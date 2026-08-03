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RT News - August 3 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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August 3, 2026

rt.com


Breaking news this hour. Six people are killed, three of them children as a Ukrainian drone strikes the Russian resort city of Gelendzhik. Moscow condemns the strike calling it an inhumane terrorist act intentionally targeting civilians. European politicians are deceiving Ukraine by promising EU membership just to keep using Kiev as cannon fodder in the bloc's fight against Moscow. That's according to a Russian Foreign Intelligence Service report. Thousands of people flood the streets of Spain in protest against the chaos brought on by the massive and deadly migrant influx to Spain's enclave of Ceuta. We look at which foreign actors might have been involved. The Israeli Defence Minister says he is to dismiss the current head of IDF Central Command for taking a hard line stance and renewing an administrative restraining order against a violent illegal Israeli settler.


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