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Australian Cryptocurrency Adoption Update - BTC Economy Has Finally Collapsed
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11 views • May 06, 2020
Using the Bitcoin (BTC) settlement system in a role that requires electronic cash was never destined to succeed. The big news coming out of Australia for April is the death of the BTC economy. We’re calling it - Bitcoin BTC finally died in Australia.
Australian Cryptocurrency Expenditure at Retail Businesses - April 2020: https://bitcoinbch.com/blog/Australian-Cryptocurrency-Usage-April-2020.html
Fake Bitcoin (BTC) & Lightning Stores Exposed: https://bitcoinbch.com/blog/Fake-Bitcoin-BTC-Lightning-Stores-Exposed.html
DONATE
bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinCash
Australian Cryptocurrency Expenditure at Retail Businesses - April 2020: https://bitcoinbch.com/blog/Australian-Cryptocurrency-Usage-April-2020.html
Fake Bitcoin (BTC) & Lightning Stores Exposed: https://bitcoinbch.com/blog/Fake-Bitcoin-BTC-Lightning-Stores-Exposed.html
DONATE
bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinCash
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