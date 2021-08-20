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Trump Movement Infiltrated, CPAC FAKEtriots Compromise MAGA Strength
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175 views • August 20, 2021
National File Senior Reporter, Patrick Howley, appears on 'The Stew Peters Show' to reveal the blatant anti-Trump attacks coming from the Conservative Industrial Complex as CPAC leadership praises Biden as "America's only hope".
https://rumble.com/vlf0ph-trump-movement-infiltrated-cpac-faketriots-compromise-maga-strength.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.NationalFile.com
https://rumble.com/vlf0ph-trump-movement-infiltrated-cpac-faketriots-compromise-maga-strength.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.NationalFile.com
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