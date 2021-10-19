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You are owned/operated/terminated by 4 Int. Asset Management Companies?
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258 views • October 19, 2021
There are 4 International Asset Management Companies that have pulled off the biggest heist in the history of the world. They run all media, energy, shipping, movies, travel, the current lock down and forced medical procedures. They own you, and profit in the trillions and you have no say? Or do you?
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US Constitution Party
#BidenEffect
More videos:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/
Subscribe, comment, vote.
US Constitution Party
#BidenEffect
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