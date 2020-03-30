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The Link Between the Sabbath and the Mark of the Beast
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159 views • March 30, 2020
This Christian cartoon portrays the teachings of Jesus as simply as possible. Today we look at the ten commandments in relation to Jesus' teachings, to find the truth about the sabbath and the significance of the RFID implant ("mark of the beast”) which has been called the 666 microchip.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Music Credits
khinsider.com_hello-cid-
khinsider.com_illusionary-world-3-
khinsider.com_long-way-to-go
khinsider.com_mt-ordeals
khinsider.com_mystic-mysidia
khinsider.comthe-paladin
khinsider.com_the-prelude
khinsider.com_town
khinsider.com_troian-beauty
Khinsider.com_fabul
Khinsider.com_fanfare
Khinsider.com_golbez-clad-in-the-dark
PP.com_Smoking Gun
VG_gdoverw
SFX Credits
freesound.org
57790__reinsamba__1191-two-cows
79137__bsung88__sucking-on-straw
81270__ra-gun__animals-hen-rooster-blaafarveverket-090721
86246__jeseid77__various-shotgun-pumps
101948__juskiddink__dry-thunder3
104396__kantouth__dark-energy-build-up
107793__j1987__guncock
109437__timbre__unsheath-sword-before-after
131554__shaynecantly__price-rock-crash
144091__timgormly__grassy-footsteps
144418__zerolagtime__store-scanner-beep
161413__cosmicembers__heavy-hitting-foot-steps-on-wood-floor1
161413__cosmicembers__heavy-hitting-foot-steps-on-wood-floor2
174936__abouch__running-on-gravel
180687__dapperdaniel__curtains
181563__kingsrow__fire-crackling-01
193170__netaj__thunder
196619__7778__roaring-house-fire-wall-fall-in
212600__pgi__machine-gun-001-triple-shot
218462__yap-audio-production__arrowhit03
219031__jarredgibb__spinning-cable-192khz
232358__richerlandtv__heavy-impacts
238793__onesoundtorulethemall__thunder10
250355__rucisko__crickets
250770__ninafoletti__river-waterfall-2
251937__musicmasta1__owlhoot-clean
253870__beagle007__c4-g-lgf-goast-trio2-melo
259316__polecatman__thunder-olympus-ls-20m
267903__chemicatz__bike-brake-gravel
319550__debsound__cartoon-arrow-08
320789__reznik-krkovicka__horn-01
335337__opsaaaaa__rumbling-rocky-sound
344887__thearxx08__sound-of-strong-wind
352829__kinoton__tomb-door-open-stone-scrape
22589__lg__street12.ogg
108695__funnyman374__office-ambience.ogg
320303__sophronsinesounddesign__beach-8
freeSFX.com_magical_disapearance
freeSFX.com_magical_energy_burst
freeSFX.com_swirling_vortex
freeSFX.com_sword_cutting_through_air
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Music Credits
khinsider.com_hello-cid-
khinsider.com_illusionary-world-3-
khinsider.com_long-way-to-go
khinsider.com_mt-ordeals
khinsider.com_mystic-mysidia
khinsider.comthe-paladin
khinsider.com_the-prelude
khinsider.com_town
khinsider.com_troian-beauty
Khinsider.com_fabul
Khinsider.com_fanfare
Khinsider.com_golbez-clad-in-the-dark
PP.com_Smoking Gun
VG_gdoverw
SFX Credits
freesound.org
57790__reinsamba__1191-two-cows
79137__bsung88__sucking-on-straw
81270__ra-gun__animals-hen-rooster-blaafarveverket-090721
86246__jeseid77__various-shotgun-pumps
101948__juskiddink__dry-thunder3
104396__kantouth__dark-energy-build-up
107793__j1987__guncock
109437__timbre__unsheath-sword-before-after
131554__shaynecantly__price-rock-crash
144091__timgormly__grassy-footsteps
144418__zerolagtime__store-scanner-beep
161413__cosmicembers__heavy-hitting-foot-steps-on-wood-floor1
161413__cosmicembers__heavy-hitting-foot-steps-on-wood-floor2
174936__abouch__running-on-gravel
180687__dapperdaniel__curtains
181563__kingsrow__fire-crackling-01
193170__netaj__thunder
196619__7778__roaring-house-fire-wall-fall-in
212600__pgi__machine-gun-001-triple-shot
218462__yap-audio-production__arrowhit03
219031__jarredgibb__spinning-cable-192khz
232358__richerlandtv__heavy-impacts
238793__onesoundtorulethemall__thunder10
250355__rucisko__crickets
250770__ninafoletti__river-waterfall-2
251937__musicmasta1__owlhoot-clean
253870__beagle007__c4-g-lgf-goast-trio2-melo
259316__polecatman__thunder-olympus-ls-20m
267903__chemicatz__bike-brake-gravel
319550__debsound__cartoon-arrow-08
320789__reznik-krkovicka__horn-01
335337__opsaaaaa__rumbling-rocky-sound
344887__thearxx08__sound-of-strong-wind
352829__kinoton__tomb-door-open-stone-scrape
22589__lg__street12.ogg
108695__funnyman374__office-ambience.ogg
320303__sophronsinesounddesign__beach-8
freeSFX.com_magical_disapearance
freeSFX.com_magical_energy_burst
freeSFX.com_swirling_vortex
freeSFX.com_sword_cutting_through_air
Keywords
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